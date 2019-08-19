PSPCL Recruitment 2019: The online application process for 1798 Clerk, Steno, JE, Accountant posts is all set tp open on pspcl.in tomorrow. Interested candidates apply to the post after viewing the recruitment notification online.

PSPCL Recruitment 2019: The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited or PSPCL has released a notification inviting applications for the posts of Clerk, Steno, Junior Engineer, Accountant, and others through its official website – pspcl.in. The application process for the recruitment will commence from tomorrow on the PSPCL website. According to reports, there are as many as 1798 vacant positions in various categories for which this recruitment drive is being conducted.

Moreover, the last date for submission of the online applications is September 9, 2019. All the candidates who are interested to apply to the posts are advised to fill the application form before the last date. The notification in on the official website of the authority says that the total number of vacancies for Clerk posts is 1000, while that of Junior Engineer is 500, Divisional Superintendent Accounts is 26, 54 for the Accountant post, 50 for Steno Typist, 9 for Internal Auditor, and 4 for Account Officer and other posts.

Candidates must note that a recruitment examination will be conducted to recruit eligible candidates to the vacant posts. Admit Cards for the recruitment examination will be released soon after the application process for the recruitment is completed.

PSPCL Recruitment 2019: How to apply?

Candidates need to visit the official website – pspcl.in

On the homepage, click on the relevant job link

Now, enter the necessary details in the application form and make application fee payment

Submit the application form and keep a copy for future reference

Candidates must note that applications after the last date will not be entertained. For more updates on PSPCL Recruitment 2019 and others, candidates need to keep an eye on the official website.

