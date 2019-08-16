Punjab State Power Corporation Limited is recruiting for the posts of Clerk, Steno, JE, Accountant and others. The corporation is hiring for around 1798 vacancies. The online application form will be started from August 20, 2019. The corporation has issued the notice for the same. Candidates who are interested can apply online through official website @pspcl.in. The last date for the application process is September 9, 2019. The candidates can apply for the posts till the above-mentioned date.

Out of 1798 posts, 1000 posts are for clerks. 500 posts will be for Junior Engineer and 54 posts for the Accountant, Divisional Superintendent Accounts 26, Steno Typist 50, Internal Auditor 09, Account Officer 04 and others. The admit cards will be issued later after the completion of the application process. The exam will also be issued after all the required process.

How to apply:

Visit the official website @pspcl.in Click on the job link Enter all the details required for the online submission of the form Pay the fees Download the form Take the print out for the future reference

The interested candidates can apply for the posts on the official website. The official has mentioned that the admit cards will be released after the online submission of forms. The candidates can submit their application forms till September 9, 2019. The candidates can check the official website for the latest information. For the latest updates, candidates can click on the recruitment section of the website and get the information about the vacancies. The candidates should have the required knowledge about the subject. The exams will be held after the completion of forms.

