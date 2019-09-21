PSPCL Recruitment 2019: The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has released a notification announcing recruitment to the posts of AE, AM through GATE 2019 scores at pspcl.in. Interested candidates can apply for the same from September 30, 2019.

Candidates must note that the PSPCL Recruitment 2019 Notification can be accessed on the official website of PSPCL. The last dare for submission of the applications through the official website for the post of AE/OT Electrical and AM/IT systems through GATE 2019 scores has been scheduled for October 21, 2019.

PSPCL Recruitment 2019: Important Dates

Online application process to open through the official website on: September 30, 2019

Closure of the online application process through the official website: October 21, 2019

Application fee submission last date has been scheduled for: October 24, 2019

PSPCL Recruitment 2019: Vacancy Details

Name and Number of vacancies

AE/OT (Electrical) – 100 vacancies

AM/IT Systems – 11 vacancies

PSPCL Recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria for AE and AM posts

To know about the eligibility criteria such as educational qualification, age limit, recruitment process, GATE score details, candidates must download the PSPCL Recruitment 2019 official notification from the official website.

Candidates willing to apply to the vacant posts must fill the PSPCL Recruitment 2019 online application form through the official website and submit their GATE 2019 score on or before the last date i.e. October 21, 2019. Candidates are advised to keep a copy of the submitted online application for reference in future.

