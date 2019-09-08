PSPCL Recruitment 2019: PSPCL has invited applications for the position of junior engineer(civil and electrical), internal auditor and electrician grade 2. Check Important dates, steps to apply, and eligibility criteria here and also find the direct link to the official website of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL).

A total of 664 vacancies are notified by PSPCL in which 500 vacancies are for the position of Junior Engineer(electrical), 110 vacancies of junior engineer (civil), 45 vacancies for electrician grade 2 and 9 vacancies for the internal auditor. To apply for the posts, candidates will have to visit the official website at pspcl.in

PSPCL Recruitment 2019: Important dates

The application process starts on Ongoing

The application process ends on: October 1.

PSPCL Recruitment 2019: Steps to apply

Step1: Candidates should visit the official website of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), pspcl.in

Step 2: Click on the respective link that appears on the screen

Step 3: Fill all the required details

Step 4: Upload the necessary documents in the application form

Step 5: Deposit the fees of application

Step 6: Proofread all the documents and details filled in the form

PSPCL Recruitment 2019: Application fees

The application fee is Rs 1000 for all categories except SC and person with a disability, Rs 400 for SC category and for PwD the fee is Rs 500.

PSPCL Recruitment 2019: Eligibility criteria

Minimum age of the applicant should be: 18 years

Maximum age of the applicant should be: 37 years

PSPCL Recruitment 2019: Selection Process

Applicants will have to clear an online test after which they will be called for document verification. The test will comprise of questions related to the concerned discipline according to the post carrying 70 marks and general knowledge, reasoning and general English, each carrying 10 marks.

Examination dates will be notified through the admit card that will be released on the official website of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), pspcl.in

Here is the direct link to the official website of PSPCL

