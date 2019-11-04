The Punjab School Education Board is all set to conduct the Teacher Eligibility Test on December 15, 2019. The registration process, which was started on November 3, 2019, will be closed on November 25, 2019. The candidates can apply for the test through the official website @pstet.net up to the last date.

How to apply:

1. Visit the official website @pstet.net

2. Click on the Test link

3. Enter all the details

4. Pay the fee

5. Download the document

6. Take the printout for the future reference

As per the officials, the exam for the teachers’ faculty will be comprised of two papers. The PSTET Paper 1 will be for those who have registered for teaching classes 1 to 5. The PSTET 2 will be for the candidates who wish to teach the classes 6 to 8. Both the papers for the teachers will carry 150 objectives each. For the selection process, the candidate should score 60 percent marks. Mostly, the selection depends on the cutout of the marks.

reports said the admit card will be released on December 9, 2019. The exam will be conducted on December 15, 2019. The candidates have been asked to carry the admit card on the date of examination failing which they will not be allowed o enter the exam hall.

The authorities have set up the different fee structures for the candidates. For the general category, the candidates should pay the application fee of Rs 600. For SC, ST and differently able category candidates, the fees is Rs 300. Meanwhile, the board has exempted ex-servicemen from the fees.

The candidates who in the final year of D.El.Ed/ ETT/ BEd or equivalent qualification are also eligible to apply for PSTET 2018. For further information, the candidates have been asked to check the official website. The selection will be done after the written test. The interview will be done after the written test.

