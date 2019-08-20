PSU Jobs 2019: HPCL is up with ample of opportunities for the candidates looking for a suitable job, read further to know every detail about the job

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited(HPCL) is open for job recruitments for Engineers and other posts. Interested candidates can visit the official website of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited at hindustanpetroleum.com.

Apply for the job before September 16, 2019. Candidates who will get selected in this job opening will get a chance to work with the organization like Hindustan Petroleum, aspirants should not miss this chance. shortlisted candidates will be posted anywhere in the country as HPCL’s office is everywhere, Candidates should also be prepared for doing night shift or any shift.

HPCL Recruitments: Important Dates to consider

Opening date for Job application: August 19, 2019

Closing date for Job application: September 16, 2019

HPCL Recruitments: Available vacancies

Vacancies for 9 designations are available in which maximum vacancies are for Mechanical Engineers as Project Engineer(Mechanical) has 63 posts available, Project Engineer(Civil) has 18 posts available, Project Engineer(Electrical) has 25 available vacancies, Project Engineer(instrumentation) has 10 vacancies, Refinery Engineer(Chemical) has 10 posts, Law Officer has vacancies for 4 posts, Quality Control Officer has 20 vacancies available, Human Resource Officer has 8 posts available and lastly Fire and Safety Officer which has 6 posts available.

HPCL Recruitments: Eligibility criteria for various designations

Project Engineer: Applicants should have 4-year full time regular engineering course in Mechanical, Electrical, Instrumentation, Civil from AICTE approved or UGC recognized University or Deemed University with minimum 60% marks (aggregate of all semesters/years) for UR, OBCNC, EWS Candidates and 50% for SC, ST, PwBD candidates in Graduation, under the relevant engineering stream for which candidate has applied.

Fire and Safety Officer: Applicants should have done full-time regular BE or B Tech in Fire Engineering or Fire & Safety Engineering from AICTE approved or UGC recognized University or Deemed University.

Quality Control Officer: Candidates should possess two-year full-time regular M.Sc. in Chemistry (Analytical, Physical, Organic, Inorganic) from AICTE approved or UGC recognized University or Deemed University.

Human Resource Officer: Applicant should possess the two-year full-time Postgraduate Degree, Equivalent course in HR, Personnel Management, Industrial Relations, Psychology or Masters in Business Administration (MBA) with specialization in HR or Personnel Management from AICTE approved or UGC recognized University or Deemed University or institution.

Law Officer: Applicant is eligible only when he or she has done 3- year full-time course in law after graduation or 5-year course after 12th standard from AICTE approved or UGC recognized University or Deemed University.

Refinery Engineer: Applicants should have 4 years full time regular BE or BTech in Chemical Engineering (Chemical, Petrochemical, Petroleum Refining and Petrochemical, Petroleum Refining) from AICTE approved or UGC recognized University or Deemed University with minimum 60% marks (aggregate marks of all semesters) for UR, OBCNC, EWS candidates, relaxed to 50% (aggregate marks of all semesters) for SC,ST, PWBD candidates.

