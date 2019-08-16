PSU Jobs 2019: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited or MDL has invited applications for filling of 1980 non-executive posts. Candidates can apply through the official website. The shortlisted candidates are required to appear in the written test. All the important details regarding eligibility has been mentioned below.

PSU Jobs 2019: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) has invited applications for filling the vacancies of hundreds of non-executive posts. Those who want top apply for the said posts through the official website of Mazagon Dock at mazagondock.in. As many as 1980 posts will be filled. The closing date of application is September 05, 2019. Candidates need to have a work experience of one year in the shipbuilding industry.

The MDL has also set age limit for the interested candidates. Only candidates having more than 18 years and less than 38 years of age are eligible to apply. Candidates need to pay Rs 100 as application fees. They can make payment online. Candidates have been advised to visit the official website of MDL for all the important details.

PSU Jobs 2019: Vacancy details for Mazagon Dock non-executive posts

AC Ref. Mechanic: 21 Posts

Compressor Attendant: 17 Posts

Brass Finisher: 26 Posts

Carpenter: 78 Posts

Chipper Grinder: 19 Posts

Composite Welder: 175 Posts

Diesel Crane Operator: 12 Posts

Diesel Cum Motor Mechanic: 10 Posts

Jr. Draughtsman: 31 Posts

Electric Crane Operator: 12 Posts

Electronic Mechanic: 98 Posts

Fitter: 254 Posts

Jr. Planner Estimator: 33 Posts

Jr.Qc Inspector: 55 Posts

Jr. Qc Inspector: 4 Posts

Gas Cutter: 100 Posts

Machinist: 20 Posts

Mill Wright Mechanic: 40 Posts

Painter: 58 Posts

Pipe Fitter: 231 Posts

Structural Fabricator: 374 Posts

Store Keeper: 40 Posts

Utility Hand: 53 Posts

Utility Hand Semi-Skilled: 145 Posts

Fire Fighter: 33 Posts

Sail Maker: 5 Posts

Launch Deck Crew: 34 Posts

Master 2nd Class: 1 Post

Engine Driver Spl Class: 1 Post

PSU Jobs 2019: Important dates

Opening date of application: August 14, 2019

Closing date of application: September 5, 2019

Display of List of Eligible Candidates on MDL website: September 13, 2019

Last Date for representation regarding ineligibility: September 18, 2019

Tentative Date for announcement of Online Examination: September 23, 2019

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App