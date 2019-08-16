PSU Jobs 2019: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) has invited applications for filling the vacancies of hundreds of non-executive posts. Those who want top apply for the said posts through the official website of Mazagon Dock at mazagondock.in. As many as 1980 posts will be filled. The closing date of application is September 05, 2019. Candidates need to have a work experience of one year in the shipbuilding industry.
The MDL has also set age limit for the interested candidates. Only candidates having more than 18 years and less than 38 years of age are eligible to apply. Candidates need to pay Rs 100 as application fees. They can make payment online. Candidates have been advised to visit the official website of MDL for all the important details.
PSU Jobs 2019: Vacancy details for Mazagon Dock non-executive posts
AC Ref. Mechanic: 21 Posts
Compressor Attendant: 17 Posts
Brass Finisher: 26 Posts
Carpenter: 78 Posts
Chipper Grinder: 19 Posts
Composite Welder: 175 Posts
Diesel Crane Operator: 12 Posts
Diesel Cum Motor Mechanic: 10 Posts
Jr. Draughtsman: 31 Posts
Electric Crane Operator: 12 Posts
Electronic Mechanic: 98 Posts
Fitter: 254 Posts
Jr. Planner Estimator: 33 Posts
Jr.Qc Inspector: 55 Posts
Jr. Qc Inspector: 4 Posts
Gas Cutter: 100 Posts
Machinist: 20 Posts
Mill Wright Mechanic: 40 Posts
Painter: 58 Posts
Pipe Fitter: 231 Posts
Structural Fabricator: 374 Posts
Store Keeper: 40 Posts
Utility Hand: 53 Posts
Utility Hand Semi-Skilled: 145 Posts
Fire Fighter: 33 Posts
Sail Maker: 5 Posts
Launch Deck Crew: 34 Posts
Master 2nd Class: 1 Post
Engine Driver Spl Class: 1 Post
PSU Jobs 2019: Important dates
Opening date of application: August 14, 2019
Closing date of application: September 5, 2019
Display of List of Eligible Candidates on MDL website: September 13, 2019
Last Date for representation regarding ineligibility: September 18, 2019
Tentative Date for announcement of Online Examination: September 23, 2019