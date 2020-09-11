Dungar College, Bikaner, has released the PTET admit cards for the examination. They are available on the official websie for download.

Dungar College, Bikaner, has released the PTET admit cards for the examination. They are available on the official website for download. A candidate may download the admit card by inputing their application form or roll number to get access. The exam would be held on the 16th of September, and the admit cards were released on the 11th.

Candidates can download the PTET 2020 admit card/hall ticket by following the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the exam – ptetdcb2020.com.

Step 2: Click on the relevant course link

Step 3: Click on the admit card link.

Step 4: Select either of the options given below.

Step 5: Enter application/challan number or roll number.

Step 6: Click on the Proceed button.

Step 7: Download, save and print the PTET admit card.

Direct link for BA/BSc B.Ed Admit Card – http://www.ptetdcb2020.com/InTeGrated2020/getForMAdMit.php

Direct link for B.Ed Admit Card- http://www.ptetdcb2020.com/PteTFroM2020/getForMAdMit.php

Important to note that candidates must bring two copies of the admit card, as one must be submitted to the invigilator before the examination commences.

The PTET admit card will contain details related to the candidate such as Name, Father’s name, Date of birth, Category, Gender, Roll number, Photo, Signature, Course applied for.

The admit card will also contain details related to the exam and test centre such as:

Exam date

Exam time

Reporting time at the centre

Exam centre address

A candidate must also bring ID proof and relevant stationary.

