Panjab University to declare PU CET 2019 seat allotment result. Students who appeared in the exam can now check the result at the official website cetug.puchd.ac.in.

Panjab University will announce the PUCET 1st allotment result 2019 today. PUCET 2019 Allotment list is scheduled to be released around 5 PM. However, Punjab University has not declared any confirmed time for the results. students can now check the PUCET Allotment Results on the official website cetug.puchd.ac.in. Panjab University started the admission process from May 22, 2019, with the start of PU CET 2019 online application process for UG courses. The merit list was published on June 25, 2019. The 1st round allotment results and provisional merit list are expected to release today.

To check the PUCET 2019 Allotment results, candidates will have to log in to the official website. The allotment list will be released in the PDF format. In the allotment list, students will be suggested about all the details regarding the institutes, students have been allotted seats.

How to check PUCET 2019 allotment results:

Step 1: Go to the official website cetug.puchd.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link Allotment Results 2019

Step 3: Students will have to open the Allotment list in PDF format

Step 4: Find your name and note the name of the institute you have been assigned

Step 5: Students need to download the Provisional Allotment letter for admission.

Panjab University, established in 1947 is one of the oldest universities in the country. The university has 188 affiliated colleges throughout the eight districts of Punjab.

