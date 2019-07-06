PU CET Seat Allotment Result 2019 declared @ cetug.puchd.ac.in: Punjab University has declared the result of the PUCET 1st Allotment Result 2019. The result of the first round of seat allotment of PUCET 2019 has been released on the official website of the Punjab University. Candidates who were qualified for the counselling process can check their PUCET Allotment Results 2019 on the official website cetug.puchd.ac.in.

After the allotment list is published by the Punjab University, candidates are supposed to report to the assigned institute to freeze their seat by completing the necessary formalities.

Steps to check PUCET 2019 Allotment List online:

Step 1: Login the official website cetug.puchd.ac.in

Step 2: On the top of the homepage, click on the tab “1st Allotment Result”

Step 3: Open the Allotment List in PDF Format

Step 4: Find your name on the allotment list

Step 5: Note down the institute that you have been assigned

Step 6: Download Provisional Allotment Letter for Admission

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App