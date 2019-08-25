IIT Roorkee has included popular online game PUBG in its annual sports festival this year. According to reports, the girls of the institute are enthusiastic about the game and said that they want to break the myth of PUBG being a male-dominated game.

Indian Institute of Technology or IIT Roorkee has introduced popular online game PUBG for the first time in its annual sports festival itinerary this year. According to reports, apart from online games such as Counter-Strike, NFS, PUBG, which is mostly said to be a male-dominated online game has been introduced in the festival. Reports say that students were very excited about participating in the game and especially girls as they said they are ready to break the myth of PUBG being a male-dominated game.

Also, other indoor games like chess, and carom while outdoor games like basketball, football, and badminton have also been included in the itinerary of the IIT Roorkee annual sports festival this year drawing students’ attention during Exuberance. Reportedly, teachers in IIT believe the inclusion of PUBG can help cultivate skills of multitasking and teamwork. IIT Roorkee conducts the annual sports fest every year before the commencement of the new session.

PUBG is known to have become one of the most popular online games worldwide and recently, a new lighter version of the game was launched by the company for android mobile users. The latest version is known as PUBG Mobile Lite and is now available for download in the Google Play Store.

