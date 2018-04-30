Karnataka 2nd PUC results 2018: The results of the Karnataka PUC 2nd year Pre University Certification Examinations were announced on the official website. In order to check the results, students can log on to the official website kseeb.kar.nic.in. The authorities have also made two more websites to help the students in checking their scores in case one fails. The other two sites where the students can check Karnataka 2nd PUC results 2018 are results.nic.in, examresults.net. The following results were declared just a day after UP Board had announced Class 10 and Class 12 results.

Karnataka 2nd PUC results 2018: On April 30, the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board's (KSEEB) Department of PUE Pre University Board Examination declared the Pre University Certification (PUC) Examination II results 2018. The results were announced at 11 AM. Reportedly, over 6,90,150 students from 4,725 colleges had registered for the Karnataka Pre University second-year Certification Examination

Reports suggest that the Karnataka PUC Pre University Certification Examination II results 2018 created 53 evaluations this year in order to announce the Karnataka PUC Pre University Certification Examination II results 2018.

Since the results of the Karnataka PUC Pre University Certification Examination II 2018 is already out, students can follow these simple steps to check their results:

Open any one of the above-mentioned sites. Click on Karnataka PUC Pre University Certification Examination II results 2018 or Karnataka PUC Pre University Certification Examination Class 12 results 2018 Enter the required details in the columns Fill in the allotted roll number Hit submit The result is out in front of the user. Download and save it for future use.

In order to get the results on the mobile phone:

SMS – KAR12<space>ROLLNUMBER – Send it to 56263

