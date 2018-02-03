Pune Student Shruti Vinod Shrikhande has topped the Combined Defence Services (CDS) examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Shruti has emerged the national level topper in the written examinations and the interview for the Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai. The results were declared on Thursday evening on the UPSC website. Shruti says she did not take any coaching or tuition for the exams, it was the hardwork that paid off. Started preparing just 7 months before the examination. She states she was always motivated by her father and wanted to live a disciplined life like her father. She read the newspaper and was also updated on current affairs. However, she claims it was not easy to manage college along with preparations for entrance exams.

The daughter of Brigadier Vinod Shrikhande and homemaker Ujwala Shrikhande, Shruti has travelled all over the country with her family, before finally settling down in Pune seven years ago. The family currently resides in Hadapsar. Her Ujwala added, "Shruti has worked very hard for this. Her day would start at 5.30 am and end late in the evening. From following her exercise routines to attending college and preparing for UPSC simultaneously, she has multitasked her way to success." The final results of the Combined Defence Services Examination (I) written examination and interview for entry to the Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai, were released by the UPSC on its website upsc.gov.in.