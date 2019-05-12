Pune University admissions 2019: applications have been invited by the Pune University for the entrance exam conducted for admissions in various post graduate courses. The entrance exam will be held on June 10 and June 20, 2019. Applications have been invited for the postgraduate programmes in different disciplines like science, arts, computer science and technology management and law.

Pune University admissions 2019: The Pune University has declared to organise an entrance exam for admissions in the postgraduate programmes. The entrance exam will be held on June 10 and June 20, 2019. Applications have been invited for the postgraduate programmes in different disciplines like science, arts, computer science and technology management and law. All the candidates who are interested in the admissions can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the Pune University, unipune.ac.inand fill the application and sent it to the respective department by post. The last date to apply for the same is May 25, 2019. The eligibility criteria for every course is different.

Paper pattern for the Pune University admissions 2019:

The entrance exam will consist of two sections. The first section will contain questions related to comprehension skills, aptitude and logic and the second section will contain questions related to the main subject of the course the student opts for.

Steps to apply for the Pune University admissions 2019:

Step 1: visit the official website of Pune University, unipune.ac.in.

Step 2: tap the admission portal link present on the homepage.

Step 3: Tap the course admission tab according to your preference.

Step 4: Log in or sign up by creating an account.

Step 5: After registering yourself, you will receive an email with FAQs and user manual.

Step 6: Fill the application form.

Step 7: Upload all the required documents.

Step 8: After completing all the formalities, tap on the print link and proceed for payment with challan.

Step 9: After completing the payment process, send the application and the copy of challan to the Head of the concerned Department at Pune University.

All the necessary documents are supposed to be attached with the application like the copy of the statement of marks, sports certificates, provisional certificates and a medical certificate.

