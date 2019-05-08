Punjab Board Class 10th Topper Neha Verma reveals her success mantra, check here what she wants to become: A student of Teja Singh Suntantar School, Ludhiana, Neha Verma has said that she has worked hard during the entire year for the exams. Neha's father Pawan Kumar works as a driver.

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on Wednesday declared the result for Class 10 exams. Neha Verma topped the Punjab Class 10 exams. All three top positions were from Ludhiana. Neha secured around 99. 54 per cent. Neha Verma, a student of Teja Singh Suntantar School, Ludhiana has said that she worked hard during the entire year for the exams. The shy-girl, Neha also said that she has completely made her parents and teachers proud after working honestly while setting the target. Meanwhile, Neha has said that she wants to become an IAS officer. Neha’s father Pawan Kumar works as a driver.

Nandini Mahajan of Bal Vidya Mandir High School also secured 100% marks under the sports category. Harleen Kaur, Ankita Sachdeva and Anjali shared the second rank with 99.23% marks under the generl category.

Over 8 lakh students had appeared for the Punjab board exams. Around 3.7 lakh had appeared for class 10, out of the total number of students. Nearly, 3.5 lakh students had appeared for class 12 exams. In 2018, around 4.6 lakh students registered for the class 10th exam.

Neha Verma, PSEB Class 10 topper: I worked hard the entire year. I never studied under pressure, it is my hobby. I had set a target & stuck to it honestly. I want to be an IPS officer in the future. pic.twitter.com/3RAtAzK25m — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2019

Steps to check class 10th results:

1. Log on to the official website @pseb.ac.in

2. On the homepage, click on ‘PSEB Punjab Board Class 10th

3. Enter your roll number and other required details

4. Click on submit

5. The result will be displayed on the screen

6. Download the result and take the print out for the future reference.

The board will soon declare the re-evaluation of the Class 10 answer sheets dates and procedure. While the re-evaluation of the Class 12 answer sheets has already been started. The last date to submit the applications by May 11, 2019 on a fee of Rs 500 per subject.

