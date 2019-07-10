Punjab class 10 compartment exam 2019: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the date sheet for compartment examination for class 10th board exams on July 10, Wednesday. Students can know the respective exams through the official website, pseb.ac.in. Compartmental exams are being conducted for those who can't clear the regular exams. Punjab Board class 10 regular result was declared on May 8, 2019.

Punjab class 10 compartment exam 2019: PSEB The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the date sheet for compartment examination for class 10th board exams on July 10, Wednesday. Students can check the dates of teh respective exams on the official website, pseb.ac.in. The compartmental exams are being conducted for those students who can’t clear the regular exams. Punjab Board class 10 regular result was announced on May 8, 2019. Over 85.56 per cent students had cleared the exams, while Neha Verma from Ludhiana with 99.54 per cent marks topped the Punjab 10th boards in the year 2019.

Now the compartmental exams will begin from July 24, Wednesday. The exams will be held on August 13, 2019. The exams will be conducted from 11 am to 2:15 pm.

PSBEB class 10 compartment date sheet 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, pseb.ac.in

Step 2: Click on ‘reappear, compartment exams 2019’ link under the ‘latest news’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: A PDF will be displayed, download the result

To pass the examination, candidates need to secure at least 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as aggregate. Failing which candidates will have to re-appear. In case the students fail to appear in the compartmental exam, they will have to re-appear for class 10.

While Nandini Mahajan scored a full 100 per cent marks in the sports category in the PSEB 10th result 2019.

About PSEB:

The Punjab School Education Board was established through a legislative enactment in November 1969. It will be for the development and promotion of school education in the state Punjab. In 1987, the Vidhan Sabha had amended the Board’s Act to grant it autonomy. The scope of the Board’s functions is wide and it covers almost every aspect stage of school education.

