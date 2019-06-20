Punjab Government Department of Local Government is hiring for more than 350 vacancies for the post of Clerk, Safai Karmchari, Peon and other posts.

Punjab government has invited applications for filling more than 350 vacancies for specially abled persons. The vacancies are available for the post of Clerk, Safai Karmchari, Peon and other posts in various Municipal corporations and Municipal councils- Nagar Panchayats in a non-provisionalised cadre.

Eligible candidates can apply for the post in a prescribed format on or before June 20.

Government of Punjab Vacancy details:

Safai Karmchari – 253 Posts

Belder, Mali, Mali-cum-Belder, Mali -cum-Chowkidaar and Mali-cum-Belder-cum-Chowkidar – 51 Posts

Clerk – 24 Posts

Pump Operator, Assistant Pump Operation, Pump driver and Tubewell Driver – 5 Posts

Peon – 11 Posts

Assistant Lineman – 2 Posts

Lineman – 1 Posts

Mate Civil – 1 Post

Swastak Sahayak – 1 Post

Skill Helper – 1 Post

Important Date:

Last date of Application – June 20, 2019

How to apply for Government of Punjab Jobs 2019:

All Eligible candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format and send the application to ”Punjab Municipal Bhawan, Plot No-3, Sector-35A, Chandigarh”, along with all necessary documents by June 20, 2019.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App