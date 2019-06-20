Punjab government has invited applications for filling more than 350 vacancies for specially abled persons. The vacancies are available for the post of Clerk, Safai Karmchari, Peon and other posts in various Municipal corporations and Municipal councils- Nagar Panchayats in a non-provisionalised cadre.
Eligible candidates can apply for the post in a prescribed format on or before June 20.
Government of Punjab Vacancy details:
- Safai Karmchari – 253 Posts
- Belder, Mali, Mali-cum-Belder, Mali -cum-Chowkidaar and Mali-cum-Belder-cum-Chowkidar – 51 Posts
- Clerk – 24 Posts
- Pump Operator, Assistant Pump Operation, Pump driver and Tubewell Driver – 5 Posts
- Peon – 11 Posts
- Assistant Lineman – 2 Posts
- Lineman – 1 Posts
- Mate Civil – 1 Post
- Swastak Sahayak – 1 Post
- Skill Helper – 1 Post
Important Date:
Last date of Application – June 20, 2019
How to apply for Government of Punjab Jobs 2019:
All Eligible candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format and send the application to ”Punjab Municipal Bhawan, Plot No-3, Sector-35A, Chandigarh”, along with all necessary documents by June 20, 2019.