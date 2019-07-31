Punjab ITI Counselling 2019: The Department of Technical Education and Industrial Training, Punjab is all set to release the result for the third round of counseling.

Punjab ITI Counselling 2019: The Department of Technical Education and Industrial Training, Punjab will release the result of the third round counseling of the Punjab ITI 2019. As per the official notification bu the department the Punjab ITI third seat allotment result 2019 will be released today, 31 July 2019.

Candidates who had participated in the application and counseling process can check the result in the form of seat allotment today. Punjab ITI examination was held in admission to vocational training in Engineering and non-engineering trades under the craftsman training scheme & applied training scheme.

Selected candidates in the third round of counseling will be required to report to the allotted institutes between 1st August and 6th August 2019. Candidates who failed to report to the allotted institutes, their admission would be canceled. Seats are allotted to the candidates through Punjab ITI 2019 counseling third round as per the order of merit in the merit list.

Steps to check Punjab ITI Third Seat Allotment Result 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website of Punjab ITI, itipunjab.nic.in

Step 2: On the home page of the website, click on the link for ‘Punjab ITI Counselling Result 2019 – Third Round’

Step 3: Enter your login credentials (Id, password and security pin)

Step 4: Check the result and download admission slip if allotted seat through Punjab ITI 2019 Counselling Third round result

