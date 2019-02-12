Punjab National Bank invites 325 job applications for officer, manager posts @ pnbindia.in: The Punjab National Bank (PNB) has invited the job applications for 325 posts. According to the bank notification, the PNB has job vacancies for manager and officer posts across the country. The interested and eligible candidates can apply only through Punjab National Bank’s official website—pnbindia.in. The PNB is a multi-national bank which today released the recruitment notification today, February 12th for 325 jobs and the application process for the recruitment would start from February 14th, 2019. The official notification suggests that the online application process would end on March 2nd, 2019. All interested candidates have been advised to check the notification on the official website— pnbindia.in.

The bank would conduct the online examination for the PNB Recruitment 2019 on March 24th, 2019. The link to download the admit cards for PNB Recruitment 2019 would active from March 14, 2019 (tentative). The bank is likely to hire 120 officers in the IT department and remaining vacancies are for the managerial post at Credit, Law, and HRD departments of the PNB.

The reports have suggested that it’s going to be an online 2-hour exam. The exam would test candidates’ knowledge on Reasoning, English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and Professional Knowledge questions which would carry 200 marks. The exam would be checked on 0.25 negative marking scheme for each wrong answers. The exam would be conducted throughout all the important cities in India.

