Punjab PPSC recruitment 2019: The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has released a recruitment notification for 75 posts of civil judge cum judicial magistrate on its official website, ppsc.gov.in. The application process is underway and it will end on May 8, 2019. The candidates can pay application fee till May 15, 2019. For the final selection, the candidates will have to undergo three stages of recruitment process, that is, preliminary, Main exams and interview round. They are required to fill the form to submit it online. They can also take out the print out and submit it to the PPSC, Patiala. It should be submitted along with the relevant documents. the last ate to submit is May 25, 2019, by 5 pm.

PPSC recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website, ppsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘open advertisement’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on the link ‘apply’. Then, you will be redirected to a new page. Click on ‘apply online’ mentioned at the end of the page

Step 5: Fill form with required details

Step 6: Make payment

PPSC recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Education: A bachelors’ degree of law from a recognised university is necessary to be eligible for the post. Minimum 21 years of age and the upper age limit should not be above than 37 years. However, for reserved category candidates, there is an age relaxation of 45 years.

PPSC recruitment 2019: Fee

An amount of Rs 500 is required to be payable as an application fee. However, the reserved category candidates can pay Rs 250.

PPSC recruitment 2019: Salary

Candidates will receive a salary in the range of Rs 27,700 – Rs 44,770.

