PSEB 10th, 12th Supplementary Results 2018: The Punjab School Education Board has released the supplementary exam results for Matric and Intermediate exam held during August. Candidates can download their result e-result from pseb.ac.in or indiaresults.com.

PSEB 10th, 12th Supplementary Results 2018: The Punjab School Education Board has declared the results for the Matriculation and Intermediate Supplementary exam 2018 ion its official website. Candidates who had appeared in the 10th and 12th Compartmental or supplementary exam conducted during the month of August this year can check their results by logging into the website – pseb.ac.in or indiaresults.com.

ALSO READ: UP TET 2018 registration date extended to October 7, for further details go on upbasiceduboard.gov.in.

How to download the PSEB 10th, 12th Supplementary Results 2018?

Log into the official website of Punjab School Education Board or PSEB – pseb.ac.in Search for the link that reads, PSEB 10th Supplementary Results 2018 or PSEB 12th Supplementary Results 2018 and click on it on the homepage Candidates will be directed to a different page for either of the two results Here enter the roll number and submit The 10th or 12th Supplementary Results 2018 will be displayed on the screen of your computer Download the same and take a print out for future reference if necessary

To go to the official website the Board directly and download the Supplementary Results, click on this link: http://www.pseb.ac.in/

ALSO READ: RRB ALP, Technician Recruitment 2018: Last date to edit educational qualification is October 6

ALSO READ: ESIC Recruitment 2018: Apply for Social Security Officer, Manager and other posts @ esic.nic.in, check details here

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More