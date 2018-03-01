As per the latest QS World Rankings 2018, Indian higher educational institutions still lag behind world-class educational institutions. Indian institutes didn't manage to improve their last year's performance. No institute from India has been able to make it to the top 100. QS World latest ranking 2018 says Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi is the best higher education institute in India.

In a wake-up call for Indian dream of quality education, Indian educational institutions have performed poorly in the QS World Rankings 2018. This is not the first time that Indian educational institutions have lag behind in rankings of an international agency. Earlier, Time Higher Education World University Rankings 2018 witnessed a poor performance of India’s higher education. According to latest QS World Rankings 2018, United States’ premier institutions such as Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Stanford University and Harvard University topped the list and helped America to retain top spot in the table.

Now let’s talk about the Indian educational institutions, QS World latest ranking says Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi is the best higher education in India. IIT Delhi bags the 172nd spot in the list. IIT Delhi followed by another technical institution IIT Bombay (ranked 179) and Indian Institute of Science (IISc) got 190th rank. No institute from India has been able to make it to the top 100. Nayan Technological University from Singapore termed as the best Asian educational institute with Rank 11 followed by another institute from Singapore, National University of Singapore got the 15th rank in the list. Six institutes from India’s neighbour China managed to spot under 100.

China’s Tsinghua University got the 25th spot in the QS University rankings list. KMPG’s partner and head, education and skill development, Narayanan Ramaswamy said that India is not up to the mark as far as research and standard of the faculty are concerned. India also lags in terms of academic reputation. In the Times Higher Education Rankings 2018, Indian topper of last year list, Indian Institute of Science (IISc) managed to get 190th rank on the list. Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD) had also launched the National Institutional Rankings Framework (NIRF) to start a competition among educational institutions in India.

