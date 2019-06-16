RCF Kapurthala Apprentice Result 2019: The RCF Kapurthala has released the results for the Second Document Verification for Act Apprentice 2019. The candidates can go to the official website of RCF at rcf.indianrailways.gov.in and download the merit list. They can also check the below-mentioned steps to download the merit list.

RCF Kapurthala Apprentice Result 2019: The Rail Coach Factory (RCF) Kapurthala has declared the results for the Second Document Verification for Act Apprentice 2019 on the official website. Candidates, who had taken part in the RCF Kapurthala Apprentice Document Verification 2019, can visit the website of RCF at rcf.indianrailways.gov.in and check the merit list.

The RCF had invited the online applications in the prescribed format for the engagement of 223 Act Apprentices for imparting training in Technical Training Centre, RCF under the apprenticeship Act 1961. The second provisional lists of candidates for document verification were uploaded on the same website mentioned above on June 1, 2019.

Steps to check RCF Kapurthala Apprentice Result 2019:

Visit the official website of RCF at rcf.indianrailways.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link reading Results for Second Document Verification for Act Apprentice 2019.

The portable document format or PDF file will open on your screen.

Find your name in the list and download the same for future correspondence.

The RCF has advised the candidates to report to General Manager (P), RCF/KXH office June 19, 2019, at 10 am. They are required to visit the above-mentioned place along with their medical fitness certificate issued by the government and authorized by a gazetted doctor. The doctor should not be below the rank of Assistant Surgeon of any central or state hospital.

About RCF:

The RCF, which is a coach manufacturing unit of Indian Railways, came into being in 1986. It has become the largest and coach manufacturing unit of one of the world’s largest railways — Indian Railways. According to the official website of the RCF, the coaching unit is adding more than 1600 coaches to its fleet.

