Rail Coach Factory recruitment 2019: The application process started today on February 25, 2019, and will end on February 23, 2019 midnight. Aspirants who are interested should be at least 15 years old and must hold at least 50 per cent marks in class 10th. Check more details inside

Rail Coach Factory recruitment 2019: The Ministry of Railways recently invited application for 223 vacant apprentice jobs at the Rail Coach Factory (RCF), Punjab through the official website of the Ministry of Railway. The application process started today on February 25, 2019, and will end on February 23, 2019 midnight.

Aspirants will be selected on their marks of class 10th and ITI in trade apprenticeship, If two candidates have the same marks preference will be given to the elder candidates.

Rail Coach Factory recruitment 2019 vacancy details:

Total vacant posts: 223

AC and refrigerator mechanic – 59

Fitter- 54

Welder- 43

painter- 17

Carpenter- 24

machinist- 20

Electronic mechanic – 10

Mechanic (motor vehicle) – 6

Electrician – 30

Rail Coach Factory recruitment 2019 eligibility:

Education- Class 10th pass with 50 % marks

Age- At least 15 years and maximum 24 years. Upper age limit is relaxable up to five years for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes category and three years for OBC category candidates and 10 years for PWD category candidates.

Rail Coach Factory recruitment 2019 how to apply:

Step 1: Check the official website- rcf.indianrailways.gov.in

Step 2: click on the homepage- online module of Act Apprentice 2018-19

Step 3: Click on the link stating registration

Step 4: Log in, fill in your details

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More