The first stage examination for the recruitment of ALP and Technicians advertised under CEN 01/2018 was announced by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB). Interested and eligible candidates who applied for the recruitment can now prepare for the first stage computer based test which will be conducted on August 9, 2018. Railway Recruitment Board will also conduct a mock test for the aspirants willing to apply for ALP and Technicians position. Railway Recruitment Board will post the link of the mock test at the official website of RBB i.e. indianrailways.gov.in on July 26, 2018.

The Central Railway has recruited over 2573 posts for applicants willing to be a part of Indian railways. The Railway Recruitment Board aprt from the mock test will also declare the exam details that include exam date, exam city and session for each candidate on the official regional websites of Railway Recruitment Board (RBB) on July 26, 2018. Candidates who will be appearing for the first stage computer based examination can collect their admit card 4 days prior to the date of their CBT. For example, if the examination date is August 9, aspirants can collect their admit card for first stage computer based examination on August 5, 2018. Admit cards of candidates will be available at the official website of Railway Recruitment Board (RBB).

Application status for Group C and Group D recruitment was released by Indian Railways. The computer based test for the position of Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) and Technicians to be held next month will be of 60 minutes duration and will constitute 75 questions. The examination will start from Mathematics, General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Science and will end with General awareness on current affairs. The questions will be of objective type and will consist of questions based on educational standards for the position.

