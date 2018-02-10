Indian Railways has invited applications for filling up 62,907 vacancies under Group D via its Centralized Employment Notification, CEN 02/2018. The registration for the railways Group D positions would start from today, February 10, 2018, and close on March 12, 2018, at 23:59 Hrs. Before applying for the offered posts, interested candidates should check detailed eligibility criteria by the various Railway Recruitment Boards.

Indian Railways has issued a recruitment notification to fill up a total of 62907 posts under Group D via its Centralized Employment Notification, CEN 02/2018. For the same, Indian Railways has uploaded a notification on its official website at indianrailways.gov.in. Interested candidates and job-seekers can apply for the notified posts by visiting the official website of the Indian Railways. As per the official notification released by the Indian Railways, the online application will begin on February 10 at 10 am and will last up to March 12, 2018.

The notification has been released for the various posts which include Track Maintainer, Gateman, Pointsman, Helper in Electrical / Mechanical / Engineering / Signal & Telecommunication departments, Porters & others. Before applying for the offered posts, candidates should go through the detailed eligibility criteria laid down by the Railway Recruitment Board in order to successfully apply for the various posts. Mentioned below are the details that candidates need to know before applying for the various posts.

Railway Group D vacancy 2018: Post details:

Trackman

Cabinman

Leverman

Pointsman

Helper-II

Gr. D (Store)

Keyman

Shunter

Welder

Fitter

Porter

Helper-II (Mech)

Helper-II (S&T)

Gr. D (Engg.)

Gangman

Switchman

Check how to apply for Railway Group D Recruitment:

Visit the official website – http://www.indianrailways.gov.in

Click on Recruitment tab

Click on the Railway Recruitment Board for which you wish to apply

Click on Click here to Apply for CEN 02/2018

Register Yourself, fill the application form, upload documentation, pay the application fee and complete the application process

Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference

Application Fee:

Unreserved Category – ₹500

SC/ST/PWD/Women/Transgender/Minorities/Economically Backward/Ex-Serviceman – ₹250

Application fee can be paid online and offline both.

Candidates must go through the detailed notification to find all details about this largest recruitment drive by the Indian Railways: http://www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in/images/CEN_02_2018_Level_1_Posts_English.pdf