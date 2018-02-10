Indian Railways has issued a recruitment notification to fill up a total of 62907 posts under Group D via its Centralized Employment Notification, CEN 02/2018. For the same, Indian Railways has uploaded a notification on its official website at indianrailways.gov.in. Interested candidates and job-seekers can apply for the notified posts by visiting the official website of the Indian Railways. As per the official notification released by the Indian Railways, the online application will begin on February 10 at 10 am and will last up to March 12, 2018.
The notification has been released for the various posts which include Track Maintainer, Gateman, Pointsman, Helper in Electrical / Mechanical / Engineering / Signal & Telecommunication departments, Porters & others. Before applying for the offered posts, candidates should go through the detailed eligibility criteria laid down by the Railway Recruitment Board in order to successfully apply for the various posts. Mentioned below are the details that candidates need to know before applying for the various posts.
Railway Group D vacancy 2018: Post details:
- Trackman
- Cabinman
- Leverman
- Pointsman
- Helper-II
- Gr. D (Store)
- Keyman
- Shunter
- Welder
- Fitter
- Porter
- Helper-II (Mech)
- Helper-II (S&T)
- Gr. D (Engg.)
- Gangman
- Switchman
Check how to apply for Railway Group D Recruitment:
- Visit the official website – http://www.indianrailways.gov.in
- Click on Recruitment tab
- Click on the Railway Recruitment Board for which you wish to apply
- Click on Click here to Apply for CEN 02/2018
- Register Yourself, fill the application form, upload documentation, pay the application fee and complete the application process
- Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Application Fee:
- Unreserved Category – ₹500
- SC/ST/PWD/Women/Transgender/Minorities/Economically Backward/Ex-Serviceman – ₹250
Application fee can be paid online and offline both.
- Railways Recruitment 2018 – CEN 02/2018 Notification
- Candidates must go through the detailed notification to find all details about this largest recruitment drive by the Indian Railways: http://www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in/images/CEN_02_2018_Level_1_Posts_English.pdf
- Selection Process:
Candidates will be shortlisted via Computer Based Test (CBT). Qualified candidates will undergo Physical Efficiency Test (PET). Marks of CBT will be normalized.
- Academic Qualification:
The applicant must possess a passing certificate of Class 10th or ITI from institutions recognized by NCVT/SCVT or equivalent or holding National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) granted by NCVT.
- Age Limit:
The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 31 years as on 1st July 2018. Age-relaxation is applicable as per government rules.
- Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly salary of ₹18,000 per month + allowances as per 7th CPC Level 1.