Railway ICF Recruitment 2020: A recruitment notice has been issued by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) of the Ministry of Railways for the rank of Apprentice on its website, icf.indianrailways.gov.in. The recruitment aims to fill 1,000 vacancies in a variety of fields like carpenter, electrician, fitter, machinist, painter, Medical Lab Technician (MLT) pathology, MLT radiology, PASAA and welder.

Eligible candidates who wish to apply for the post may do so by going to ICF’s online portal, icf.indianrailways.gov.in. Both Fresher and Ex-ITI will be recruited as per the Apprentices Act- 1961. The training for fresher candidates will last for 2 years/1 years 3 months while that of ex-ITI will be a year long.

The registrations began on September 4 and will continue until September 25, 2020. Any candidate with higher education such as a degree, diploma or graduation will not be accepted.

Notable Dates:

1. Online registrations began on: September 4

2. Online registrations end on September 25

3. Selection/merit list released on To be announced

Stipend:

Fresher (10th class pass-out): ₹6,000 every month

Fresher (12th pass-out): 7000 every month

Ex-ITI: ₹7,000 every month

Age Restriction:

Only candidates between the ages of 15 and 24 will be accepted. However, there is an age relaxation of 3 years for OBC category, 5 years for SC/ST, and 10 years for PH.

Selection Process:

Candidates will be selected based as per the marks they gained in class 10. Although, for MLT, the marks obtained in class 12 will be determined for making the merit list.

Registration Fee:

A registration fee of ₹100 will be charged. Candidates belonging to Female/PwBD/SC/ST candidates.

