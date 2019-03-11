Railway jobs 2019, Indian Railway Recruitment Board RRB Group D recruitment 2019: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has invited RRB Group D job applications for 1 lakh post @ rrbcdg.gov.in and regional websites. The online application process for RRB Group D jobs will start from March 12 and the candidates can follow the simple steps mentioned below to apply online.

Railway jobs 2019, Indian Railway Recruitment Board RRB Group D recruitment 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has invited applications for RRB Group D jobs. This time the Indian Railways has invited RRB Jobs 2019 applications for 1 lakh vacancies. The interested and eligible candidate can apply online for Railway jobs 2019 through Indian Railway Recruitment Board’s official website @ rrbcdg.gov.in and regional websites. According to the RRB’s official notification, the online registration link will be active by tomorrow at 5 pm. The good news for the applicants is that they will be getting the pay on the recommendations of the 7th Pay commission.

For the RRB group D jobs 2019, the candidates must hold class 10 certificate. The age limit for the applicants is 18 to 30 years as on July 1, 2019. For the detailed information about the RRB jobs 2019, the candidates are advised to visit the official website of Railway Recruitment Board @ rrbcdg.gov.in and regional websites.

The applicants of the General category have to pay the application fee of Rs 500. While the candidates of the reserved category SC/ ST/ Ex-servicemen and others have to pay Rs 250 with the application.

How to apply online for the RRB group jobs 2019 through Railway Recruitment Board:

The online application process for RRB Group D jobs will start from March 12 and the candidates can follow the simple steps mentioned below:

Step 1: visit Railway Recruitment Board’s regional websites.

Step 2: Click on the link that reads RRB Group D recruitment 2019.

Step 3: Enter the required credentials.

Step 4: Pay online fees.

Step 5: Take the print out of your registration.

Below are the direct links for RRB regional websites:

