For jobs in RRB MI and Eastern Railways apply before or by April 22, 2019, while for Eastern Railways, apply by April 18, 2019. For South Central Railway, candidates are required to come for the walk-in-interview on or before April 24, 2019

Railway Jobs April 2019: Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) is hiring for various posts in MI categories, South Central Railway, Central Railway, Eastern Railway for 1,00,000 vacancies in the month of April 2019. Given below is the list of vacancies open for aspirants looking for a job in Railways.

RRB MI recruitment 2019 for 10000+ posts

Soon a notification will be issued for over 1000 posts in Ministerial and Isolated (MI) categories by RRBs and online application for posts like a stenographer, chief law assistant, junior translator Hindi will be available on the official website. Online application for these posts will be available till April 22, 2019.

For Central Railway Recruitment 2019:

Applications for the post of Senior Resident has been invited by M.Hospital, Byculla, Central Railway. Interested candidates are required to attend walk-in-interview on April 22, 2019.

Eastern Railway

Divisional Hospital, Asansol, has invited applications for the post of Specialist/Super/ specialist doctor. Eligible candidates are required to apply by April 18, 2019.

South Central Railway

Applications for the post of junior technical associate are invited. Interested candidates are required to attend walk-in-interview on or before April 24, 2019.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More