Delhi Metro Rail Corporation(DMRC) and Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), also known as Namma Metro, are recruiting against various vacancies in the month of September 2018. Aspiring candidates need to check their educational qualification, age and last date for submitting application forms thoroughly as the eligibility criteria vary from post to post and organisation to organisation.

Check details here:

1) DMRC Recruitment 2018

The DMRC requires managers (legal) and Assistant Managers at various levels. To meet with the immediate requirement of experienced personnel for Legal Department of DMRC, applications are invited from experienced, dynamic and motivated persons of Indian nationality, having relevant work experience, for the post of Manager (Legal) to be filled on Deputation / Direct Recruitment basis. Check details here:

http://www.delhimetrorail.com/career.aspx

2) BMRCL Recruitment 2018

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), a Joint Venture of Government of India and Government of Karnataka, has issued notification for several engineer posts. Most of the appointments proposed will be on “contractul basis”. Age limit is indicated below against each post for Contract Basis as well as Retired Personnel. Check details here:

http://english.bmrc.co.in/career

