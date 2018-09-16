Railway Recruitment 2018: The North Eastern Railway has invited applications from interested and eligible candidates for various posts through an official notification released on its website. Candidates can check vacancy details at ner.indianrailways.gov.in.

Railway Recruitment 2018: The North Eastern Railway division has released a notification for the recruitment of interested and railway aspirants eligible for various posts on its website. According to notification on the official website of the railway department, applications are now open for 21 posts at ner.indianrailways.gov.in.

All the candidates who are interested to apply for the post are advised to go through the details regarding the vacancy on the website of NER and apply before the last date for submission of applications i.e. on October 15, 2018.

Vacancy Details:

Total posts: 21

Number of posts for Athletics (Men) – 1

Number of posts for Athletics (Women) – 1

Number of posts for Wrestling (Men)- 1

Number of posts for Swimming (Men)- 1

Number of posts for Basket Ball (Men) – 1

Number of posts for Cricket (Men) – 2

Number of posts for Hand- Ball (Men) – 2

Number of posts for Volley Ball (Men) – 2

Number of posts for Basket Ball (Women) – 2

Number of posts for Weight Lifting (Women) – 2

Number of posts for Hand- Ball (Women)- 3

Number of posts for Kabbadi (Men) – 3

Candidates can check the steps given below to apply for the vacant posts online:

Log in to the official website of the NER – ner.indianrailways.gov.in Search for the link that reads, “Recruitment Notification for various posts” Click on the same Candidates will be directed to a different page A PDF will be displayed on the screen Read the details on the notification and proceed to online application Fill in the application form with all relevant details without making any mistake Submit the application form Take a print out of the finally submitted online application and keep it for future reference

To go to the official website of the NER, click on the link given here: http://www.ner.indianrailways.gov.in/

