Railway Recruitment 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board has invited applications for various Group D posts and the Northern Railway (NR) has invited applications for the post of Trackman through its official website. The Board has released a notification regarding the vacancies and as per the notification, there are 2,600 vacancies available under the post.
Interested candidates are advised to check the details of the employment by logging into the official website of -indianrailways.gov.in. Moreover, the notification says that only retired officials are eligible for applying to the posts. The last date for submission of filled up application forms for the Trackman Posts has been scheduled for October 15, 2018.
Interested candidates can check the steps given below to apply for RRB Group D Trackman Post 2018:
- Log in to the official website of RRB or the Northern Railway
- Search for the online notification regarding the recruitment
- Click on the link
- Read the details in the notification
- Now access the application form from the RRB or if available online
- Fill in all the details in the application form
- Also, pay the application fee if any
- Send the application form through post adressed to ‘Divisional Personnel Officer, Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh’
To go to the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board, click on this link:http://www.indianrailways.gov.in
