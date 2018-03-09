Railway recruitment 2018: RRB (Railway Recruitment Board) has invited applications to fill 885 group C posts under the Central Railways and the Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation. All the candidates who are willing to apply for Railway recruitment 2018 Group C posts need to visit the official website cr.indianrailways.gov.in or lmrcl.com to apply online. LMRC has issued the notification inviting eligible candidates for both executive and non-executive posts while the Central Railways has released the notification for the post of Jansadharan Ticket Booking Sevaks (JTBS), Mumbai CSMT across 500 posts at 76 stations. Here are the complete details of Railway recruitment 2018 like eligibility, fee, last date and How to apply online.

Railway recruitment 2018, Lucknow metro for 385 posts include: Executive category posts: Assistant Manager (Civil), Assistant Manager (Electrical), Assistant Manager (S&T), Assistant Manager (Architect), Assistant Manager (Operations), Assistant Manager (IT), Assistant Manager (Finance), Assistant Manager (HR), Assistant Company Secretary and Assistant Manager (Public Relations).

Non-Executive category posts: Station Controller cum Train Operator (SCTO), Customer Relations Assistant (CRA), Jr Engineer (Civil), Jr Engineer (Electrical), Jr Engineer (S&T), Office Assistant (HR), Account Assistant, Public Relation Assistant, Maintainer (Civil), Maintainer (Electrical) and Maintainer (S&T).

How to apply for the said post: Candidates who are willing to apply for the posts can go to the DMR(C) office, Passengers section, Annex Building, Ground Floor<Central Railways, Mumbai CSMT. The application booklet will be available on any working day from Monday to Friday between 10 am to 5 pm.

Application Fee for the post: Rs 500.

Important dates for Railway recruitment 2018

Online applications: March 27 (23:59 hrs.)

Admit cards for the NE01 can be downloaded from April 9 and for the other categories from April 23. 2018.

The provisional date of written examination NE01 April (Monday)Provisional date of written examination NE02 to NE 11 and E01 to E-10 May 6 (Sunday) and May 13 (Sunday).

