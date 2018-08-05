Southern Railway Recruitment Notification 2018: Applications have been invited from eligible candidates for the post of Nursing Superintendent &and other posts by the Southern Railway. The interested candidates can apply to the post through the prescribed format. According to reports, the last date for receiving of the application form has been scheduled for August 27, 2018.
For the post of Nursing Superintendent, a candidate should have a certificate as registered Nurse and Midwifery and must have passed three years course in General nursing and Midwifery Nursing school or other recognised Institution by the Indian Nursing Council or B.Sc (Nursing).
Important Date:
Last Date of Application: 27 August 2018
Southern Railway Vacancy Details
Nursing Superintendent: 35 Posts
Extension Educator: 01 Post
Pharmacist: 01 Post
ECG Technician: 01 Post
Radiographer: 01 Post
Health & Malaria Inspector: 24 Posts
Haemo Dialysis Technician: 01 Post
Laboratory Assistant. Gr.II: 07 Posts
