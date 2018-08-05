Southern Railway Recruitment Notification 2018: The Southern Railway has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Nursing Superintendent and various other posts. Candidates can apply for the same on or before August 27, 2018.

Southern Railway Recruitment Notification 2018: Applications have been invited from eligible candidates for the post of Nursing Superintendent &and other posts by the Southern Railway. The interested candidates can apply to the post through the prescribed format. According to reports, the last date for receiving of the application form has been scheduled for August 27, 2018.

For the post of Nursing Superintendent, a candidate should have a certificate as registered Nurse and Midwifery and must have passed three years course in General nursing and Midwifery Nursing school or other recognised Institution by the Indian Nursing Council or B.Sc (Nursing).

ALSO READ: CBSE CTET 2018: Register and apply online for CTET 2018 @ ctet.nic.in, Steps to apply given here

Important Date:

Last Date of Application: 27 August 2018

Southern Railway Vacancy Details

Nursing Superintendent: 35 Posts

Extension Educator: 01 Post

Pharmacist: 01 Post

ECG Technician: 01 Post

Radiographer: 01 Post

Health & Malaria Inspector: 24 Posts

Haemo Dialysis Technician: 01 Post

Laboratory Assistant. Gr.II: 07 Posts

ALSO READ: India Post Recruitment 2018: Application open for various MTS posts in Tamil Nadu Circle, last date August 20, 2018

ALSO READ: IGNOU Admission 2018: Last date for online application extended for various MA and BA courses, check details here

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More