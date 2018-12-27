Railway Recruitment 2018: West Central Railway(WCR) has requested applicants to fill the forms for the post of Trade Apprentice. There are a total of 200 trade apprentice vacant posts that will be filled up through this recruitment drive. Aspirants can apply for the post till January 27, 2019, through West Central Railway official website @ wcr.indianrailways.gov.in.

Railway recruitment 2018: West Central Railway(WCR) has requested applicants to fill the forms for the post of Trade Apprentice. There are a total of 200 trade apprentice vacant posts that will be filled up through this recruitment drive. Aspirants can apply for the post till January 27, 2019, through West Central Railway official website @ wcr.indianrailways.gov.in.

West Central Railway Apprentice Posts 2018 Important Dates

Opening Date of the Application portal: December 28, 2018

Closing date of the Application portal: January 27, 2019

West Central Railway Apprentice Posts 2018 Vacancy Details:

Welder: 100 Posts

Fitter: 70 Posts

Electrician: 20 Posts

Computer Operator & Programming Assistant: 05 Posts

Secretarial Assistant: 05 Posts

West Central Railway Apprentice Posts 2018 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Aspirants can check their respective educational qualification on the official website of West Central Railway (WCR) or through the official notification portal the link which is now available at the website.

Age Limit

Aspirants should be between 15 to 24 years of age to apply for the vacant posts.

Other Important Details

Aspirants have to pay Rs 170/- for the application fee. Candidates who havan an engineering degree and are diploma holders cannot apply for the posts. It is adviced that the Candidates should visit the official notification for more details.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More