Railway recruitment 2018: West Central Railway(WCR) has requested applicants to fill the forms for the post of Trade Apprentice. There are a total of 200 trade apprentice vacant posts that will be filled up through this recruitment drive. Aspirants can apply for the post till January 27, 2019, through West Central Railway official website @ wcr.indianrailways.gov.in.
West Central Railway Apprentice Posts 2018 Important Dates
Opening Date of the Application portal: December 28, 2018
Closing date of the Application portal: January 27, 2019
West Central Railway Apprentice Posts 2018 Vacancy Details:
Welder: 100 Posts
Fitter: 70 Posts
Electrician: 20 Posts
Computer Operator & Programming Assistant: 05 Posts
Secretarial Assistant: 05 Posts
West Central Railway Apprentice Posts 2018 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification
Aspirants can check their respective educational qualification on the official website of West Central Railway (WCR) or through the official notification portal the link which is now available at the website.
Age Limit
Aspirants should be between 15 to 24 years of age to apply for the vacant posts.
Other Important Details
Aspirants have to pay Rs 170/- for the application fee. Candidates who havan an engineering degree and are diploma holders cannot apply for the posts. It is adviced that the Candidates should visit the official notification for more details.
Leave a Reply