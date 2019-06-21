Railway Recruitment 2019, Indian Railways @ icf.indianrailways.gov.in: Candidates who are looking forward to work with Indian Railways can apply for 992 Indian Railway Jobs/ apprenticeship @ icf.indianrailways.gov.in.

Railway Recruitment 2019, Indian Railways @ icf.indianrailways.gov.in: The Railways Recruitment Board (RRB) has invited applications for more than 992 vacancies for the post of apprentice in the Indian Railways. As per the official notice, the RRB jobs/apprenticeship 2019 includes posts of the carpenter, electrician, fitter, machinist, painter and welder. Out of total 992 vacant posts, 480 vacancies are reserved for freshers and on 510 seats Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) pass outs can apply. The interested and eligible candidates can apply online through Indian Railways official website @ icf.indianrailways.gov.in.

Candidates who are willing to work with the Indian Railways can apply for the apprenticeship before June 24. The candidates from 15 years up to 24 years can apply for the apprenticeship. The officials will count the age from 1 October 2019.

Educational criteria for ITI pass outs:

The candidates who are willing to apply for the post of fitter, electrician, carpenter, painter, welder and machinist, should have qualified class 10 with minimum 50% marks with science and maths under 10+2 system from a recognised university/board. One should also have a certificate by the National Council for Vocational Training in the specific stream.

Programming and System administration assistant: The candidates who are applying for the Programming and System administration assistant post need to have a class 10 certificate with a minimum of 50 % aggregate and a certificate in the trade of Computer Operator and Programming Assistant from the National Trade Certificate.

The training period for the freshers will be of 2 years, while ITI pass outs will be trained for 1 year.

Salary details:

First year—Rs 5,700 per month.

Second-year—Rs 6,500 per month.

The candidates who are interested and willing to apply for the above-mentioned posts can follow the simple steps mentioned below:

Visit ICF official website– icf.indianrailways.gov.in Click on ‘Apprentice 2019’ link or pbcif.gov.in Fill the application form click on submit button

