Railway recruitment 2019: The Indian Railways this year has decided to hire interested candidates for the post of Manager, Chief Manager, General Manager, Deputy General Manager, Assistant Security Commissioner and Finance Director. Given below are experience eligibility and last date to apply for the post.

Railway Recruitment 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board has decided to hire various senior and junior, this year, after recruitment of over 1 lakh posts in 2018. The registration process for the mentioned vacancies began in April including general manager, general consultancy, chief manager posts in Indian Railways. According to indianexpress, the selected candidates will get a salary above Rs 1 lakh for some selective posts.

Apparently, the Railway Recruitment Board has decided to withdraw 69 vacancies. An official statement was released on the official website which reads, in view of the change of work pattern in Diesel Locomotive Works (DLW) Varanasi, all the following notified vacancies of DLW under RRB Allahabad are treated as withdrawn from the centralized employment notice CEN 01/2019 which was issued on February 28, 2019.

In the meanwhile, take a look at the list of jobs and other details:

Centre for Railway Information Systems to hire candidates for the post of Manager and Chief Manager.

Number of vacancies: 2

Location: New Delhi

Eligibility criteria: Interested candidates must be an IRPS officer working in SG/ JAG or JAG (Adhoc) as per 7th CPC.

Pay scale: Candidates will be paid by the Indian Railways on the basis of the 7th pay commission

Experience criteria: Five years in Delhi

Every aspirant willing to apply for Manager or Chief Manager’s post is requested to apply online via the official website of CRIS before or on May 16, 2019.

Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES) to hire Manager.

Number of vacancies: 2

Experience criteria: Five years

Candidates willing to apply for the post of Manager in RITES are requested to apply for the post before or on May 16, 2019.

Delhi Metro Railway to hire candidates for the post of General Manager (Operations Planning).

Pay Scale: Rs 37,400 to 67,000/-

Note: Each selected aspirant will be hired for a time period of 5 years.

Lucknow Metro to hire candidates for the posts of Joint General Manager/ Deputy General Manager (Finance).

Pay Scale: Rs 90,000 to 2,40,000 per month.

Each aspirant will be hired for three years on deputation in Agra and Kanpur.

Candidates should apply before or on May 15, 2019.

Konkan Railway to hire candidates for the post of Assistant Security Commissioner.

Pay Scale: 5,400 per month.

Candidates must apply before or on May 15, 2019.

DFCCIL to hire Director (Finance)

Pay Scale: Rs 1 lakh

Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited to hire Director (Finance).

Pay Scale: Rs 75,000 to 1,00,000/-

Interested applicants should apply before May 17, 2019.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App