Railway Recruitment 2019: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has invited applications to fill up the posts of Peon and OS(G) by re-engagement of staff who have been retired from Railway service from Ministerial cadre. The applications should reach General Manager (P)/MLG’s Office on or before April 25, 2019. The scheme is valid till December 1, 2019. The re-engagement shall be strict up to the age of 65 years or till December 1, 2019, or till the availability of regular candidate whichever is earlier.

The maximum upper age limit for the Re-engagement of retired staff is 65 years. Re-engagement shall be subject to prescribed medical fitness for the post. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions before the deadline. The administration is at liberty to terminate the service of the Re-engaged employees even before December 1, 2019, by giving 7 days’ notice.

Important Dates:

– Submission of application process begins: April 5, 2019

– Last date for submission of application: April 25, 2019 (Application should reach General Manager (P)/MLG’s Office on or before April 25, 2019)

Vacancy Details:

– OS(G) posts: 12 nos

– Peon posts: 04 nos

Educational Qualification:

As per the board, the retired officers from railway service are eligible for the position.

Age Limit:

Candidate must fall under the age of 65 Years as on December 1, 2019

(Note: For age relaxation, go through the official website)

Selection Procedure:

Candidates will be selected as per their performance in interview.

Required Documents:

Candidates will be required to attach attested copy of the following documents with the application:

– Service certificate

– Valid professional driving license

– Pensioner identity card’

– Pension Payment Order

– Bank pass book

– Aadhar card

– PAN card

– 3 passport size coloured photographs

