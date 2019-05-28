Railway Recruitment 2019: The job opening at the Western Railway is for the post of staff nurse and other posts. Interested candidates can apply on the official website.

Western Railways has invited applications for the post of staff nurse and other designations for the year 2019. Those who are interested can apply on the official website. The last date to apply for the same is June 6, 2019. A total of 58 posts will be hired through this recruitment drive.

Western Railway Staff Nurse and Other Posts: Important Dates

Opening Date: May 22, 2019

Closing Date: June 6, 2019

Western Railway Staff Nurse and other posts: Vacancy Details

Staff Nurse: 48 posts

Lab Assistant: 03 posts

Radiographer: 01 post

Lady health visitor: 01 post

ECG Technician: 01 post

Ophthalmic Assistant/ Refractionist: 01 post

Dental Technician: 01 post

Western Railway Staff Nurse and Other posts: Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit

Staff Nurse: 20-40 years of age

Lab Assistant, Oral Dental Hygienist, ECG Technician, Ophthalmic Assistant/Refrationsist, Dental Technician”: 18-33 years of age

Radiographer: 19-31 years of age

Lady health visitor: 18-30 years of age

Haemodialysis Technician: 20-33 years of age

Western Railway Staff Nurse and Other posts: Interview Venue

The interview will be conducted in the Auditorium Hall 5th floor, Jagjivan Ram Hospital Maratha Mandir Marg, next to RBI quarters, Mumbai Central- 400008

Western Railway Staff Nurse and Other posts: Interview Date

The interview will be from June 12 to June 14, 2019.

Recruitment is being organised by Jagjivan Ram Hospital, Mumbai Central, Western Railway that will ve conducting walk-in interview for filling up the posts in Para-Medical categories in Group ‘C’ on a full-time contract basis. The candidate can apply here: http://203.153.40.19/bct.

Terms and Conditions:

period maximum up to 30.06.2020 subject to extension of validity of the Scheme for contractual appointment of paramedical staff by Railway Board or till the vacant posts are filled up by RRB candidate whichever is earliest. The engagement of the above candidate is a stop-gap arrangement and will not count as service.Engagement on contract basis of the candidates will be subject to their being found suitable order of merit by Selection Committee. The candidates found suitable against the requirement of the vacancy in order of merit will be sent for Medical Test as per rules.

