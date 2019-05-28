Western Railways has invited applications for the post of staff nurse and other designations for the year 2019. Those who are interested can apply on the official website. The last date to apply for the same is June 6, 2019. A total of 58 posts will be hired through this recruitment drive.
Western Railway Staff Nurse and Other Posts: Important Dates
Opening Date: May 22, 2019
Closing Date: June 6, 2019
Western Railway Staff Nurse and other posts: Vacancy Details
- Staff Nurse: 48 posts
- Lab Assistant: 03 posts
- Radiographer: 01 post
- Lady health visitor: 01 post
- ECG Technician: 01 post
- Ophthalmic Assistant/ Refractionist: 01 post
- Dental Technician: 01 post
Western Railway Staff Nurse and Other posts: Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit
- Staff Nurse: 20-40 years of age
- Lab Assistant, Oral Dental Hygienist, ECG Technician, Ophthalmic Assistant/Refrationsist, Dental Technician”: 18-33 years of age
- Radiographer: 19-31 years of age
- Lady health visitor: 18-30 years of age
- Haemodialysis Technician: 20-33 years of age
Western Railway Staff Nurse and Other posts: Interview Venue
The interview will be conducted in the Auditorium Hall 5th floor, Jagjivan Ram Hospital Maratha Mandir Marg, next to RBI quarters, Mumbai Central- 400008
Western Railway Staff Nurse and Other posts: Interview Date
The interview will be from June 12 to June 14, 2019.
Recruitment is being organised by Jagjivan Ram Hospital, Mumbai Central, Western Railway that will ve conducting walk-in interview for filling up the posts in Para-Medical categories in Group ‘C’ on a full-time contract basis. The candidate can apply here: http://203.153.40.19/bct.
Terms and Conditions:
- The selected candidate will be engaged on contract terms for a period up to 30/06/2019 or for a
period maximum up to 30.06.2020 subject to extension of validity of the Scheme for contractual
appointment of paramedical staff by Railway Board or till the vacant posts are filled up by RRB
candidate whichever is earliest.
- The engagement of the above candidate is a stop-gap arrangement and will not count as service.Engagement on contract basis of the candidates will be subject to their being found suitable order of merit by Selection Committee. The candidates found suitable against the requirement of the vacancy in order of merit will be sent for Medical Test as per rules.