Railway Recruitment Alert 2019: The notification for 118 posts for the multi-staff has been released Northern Railways. Eligible and Interested candidates can apply for various posts from today by visiting the official website of the Northern Railway at rrcnr.org.

A total of 118 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. The application process has been started from today, September 16, 2019. Candidates those who wish to apply for the posts can apply online till October 15, 2019. The expected date for the written exam is October 31, 2019.

Railway Recruitment Alert 2019: Vacancy Details for MTS posts

94 Posts released for Multi-Tasking Staff, Commercial Department, Catering Unit- Service Side

24 Posts released for Multi-Tasking Staff, Commercial Department, Catering Unit- Cooking Side

Railway Recruitment Alert 2019: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for the Multi-Tasking Staff, Commercial Department, Catering Unit- Service Side post should have passed Class 10 plus ITI in Food Beverages/ Food & Beverages Guest Service under Craftsman Training Scheme.

Candidates applying for the Multi-Tasking Staff, Commercial Department, Catering Unit- Cooking Side posts should have passed Class 10 plus ITI in Bakery & Confectionery/ Baker & Confectioner/ Food Production (General) under Craftsman Training Scheme.

