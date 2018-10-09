The Railway Recruitment Board 2018 has released a re-engagement notification for 2600 trackman posts under Northern Railways latest by October 15, 2018. The shortlisted candidates will be posted under Moradabad region of Northern railways. The candidates must note that only retired employees are eligible to apply for the position.

The Railway Recruitment Board has released a re-engagement notification for 2600 trackman posts under Northern railways, a notification on the official website said today. The last date to apply for the post is October 15, 2018. The Railway recruitment body will verify the last 5 years service record of the candidates to clear the eligibility criteria.

To apply for this post, the maximum age limit is 65 years and the validity of this re-engagement scheme is December 1, 2019. The shortlisted candidates will be posted under Moradabad region of Northern railways. The candidates must note that only retired employees are eligible to apply for the position.

Here is the important note which has to be taken into account. This new notification is not a direct recruitment process.

Step 1: The candidates are required to get the application offline from RRB or Northern Railway.

Step 2: Fill the required details and pay application fee through demand draft

Step 3: Send the application form by post to Divisional Personnel Officer, Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh

Not just that, the Railway Recruitment Cell, North Eastern Railway Gorakhpur has also released a recruitment notification for Group C posts in the Indian Railways under sports quota in following games.

Athletics

Cricket

Hand-Ball

Kabaddi

Volleyball

Basketball

Wrestling

Swimming

Meanwhile, the railway recruitment boards (RRBs) are conducting exams for Group D post recruitment. Candidates who will qualify the Computer Based Test will appear for the physical efficiency test. It will be qualifying in nature.

