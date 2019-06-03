Railway Recruitment Board 2019. The Southern Railways had released recruitment notification for 95 posts including Executive Assistants, Data Entry 95 Operators and Digital Office Assistants on its official website i.e. rrbchennai.gov.in

The last date to apply for the following posts is June 30, 2019. Interested and eligible candidates should apply on or before June 20th, 2019. There is a total of 95 posts including Executive Assistant (English)/ DEO and Digital Office Assistant (English).

Railway Recruitment Board 2019: Age Limit

Candidates from the age of 18 to 28 can apply for the following posts. There is a 5 years relaxation of SC/ST Candidates.

Wherein there are 3 years of relaxation of Candidates belonging to OBC category.

Railway Recruitment Board 2019: Education Qualification

The Candidates who had pursued BCA/B.Sc Computer Science/IT (OR) Degree in any discipline plus Microsoft Office Specialist Certification in MS Office 2010 or later version can apply for this job.

Selection would be done on the basis of written or the online screening tests.. the following test will have 100 Objective Type Questions in English Only. Candidates must note that there would be negative marking for the wrong answers. As mentioned, for every 3 wrong answers 1 marks would be deducted. The total duration of the Screening Test is 90 minutes.

Railway Recruitment Board 2019: Application Fees

Candidates applying for the Executive Assistants (English) / Data Entry Operators & Digital Office Assistants (English) on full-time contract basis are as follows:

For Candidates belonging the OBC/UR category, the application fee is Rs 500. Out of which Rs 400 is refundable if the candidate is appearing for the screening tests. Wherein, the Candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ PWD /Women /Economically Backward/Minority Class, the application fees for the candidates belonging to this category is Rs 250. A full refund of Rs.250/-shall is made to all such candidate on appearing in the screening test.

