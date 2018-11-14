Railway Recruitment Board: The Railway Recruitment Board has shifted the examination date for second stage ALP and Technician posts to December 24 now. The test will be a computer-based examination. Earlier, the examination was scheduled to happen on December 12, 2018, but now the authorities have postponed the date to 12 days.

The admit card for the exam was earlier planned to get released on December 2 but now it has been shifted too. Mainly the reason for postponing dates is the clash of the examination with CBT for CEN 02/2018 and/or academic examinations. There is a notice on its official website rrb.gov.in regarding the shift of examination dates.

The Railway Recruitment Board has let out an official statement on the RRB website regarding the details. A total number of 5,88,605 aspirants have been selected for the 2nd stage of the examination. Earlier, the first stage of the examination was conducted on September 4, 2018, in which 36 lakh candidates appeared in the examination. Also, the result for it was declared on November 2, 2018.

According to reports, Railway Recruitment Board ALP 2018 examination will hire almost 64,371 posts of technicians and Assistant Loco Pilots. Now, the second stage of the examination be conducted in two parts- Part A and Part B. In this, the first part or the Part A will be of 90 minutes duration and the Part B will be of 60 minutes duration.

The aspirants are advised to start prepping up for the examination as the dates are sliding close. Also, the candidates should regularly check the official website for new updates and check the availability of the admit cards.

