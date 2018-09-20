RRB postpones the notification for Group D examination: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has postponed the notification for the Group D exam, that was scheduled to be conducted after October 16. The website of RBR has been incessantly shifting the dates of the examination.

RRB postpones the notification for Group D examination: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has postponed the notification for the Group D exam, that was scheduled to be conducted after October 16, as reported by India Today. The website of RBR has been incessantly shifting the dates of the examination. As per the latest update, RBR has issued a notification for Level 1 posts, which includes the examination date, city and shift of Group D exam, which will be live on September 20.

In the latest update, the aspirants who are waiting for the exam to be conducted check the official website, that is, www.rrbcdg.gov.in. A report by India Today also said that the examination schedule will now be released on September 20. As per the latest update, the admit card for the Group D examination will be conducted after October 16, should be out prior 4 days of the examination date.

All the aspirants who could not download the call letter for the examination, have been sent an SMS with their centre details and an e-mail with the link to download it.

The examination will be conducted in 3 stages which are-

Computer Based Test (CBT)

Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

Document verification

The written examination will be divided into many parts, that is Mathematics for 25 marks, General Intelligence and Logical Reasoning for 30, General Science for 25 and General Awareness and Current Affairs for 20.

