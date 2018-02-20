The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has made some changes by this year by the setting of question papers for the said exam in various regional language.The posts of railway recruitment vacancies will be for the post of Assistant Loco Pilot (All India Level), Technicians (All India Level) and Apprentice (Eastern Central Railways). It’s compulsory for the candidate to clear the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and the cases differ for male and female candidates.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is going to set railway exam question papers in various regional languages including Kannada. The RRB is calling applications for hiring in 91,307 vacancies across several posts. The posts of railway recruitment vacancies will be for the post of Assistant Loco Pilot (All India Level), Technicians (All India Level) and Apprentice (Eastern Central Railways). Those candidates who are interested in the post are required to visit the official website — indianrailways.gov.in — and apply for the given posts before the last date.

As per reports, the upper age limit has been extended in all the said categories and vacant posts. The RRB said, that there will be an extension for filing applications. The examination pattern for Railway group D has two stages, such as, CBT (Computer-Based Test) which is followed by PET (Physical Efficiency Test) — RRB Group D exam pattern 2018, RRB Computer-Based Test.

During this stage, the question asked will be of Mathematics, General intelligence and reasoning, General Science and General Awareness on current Affairs. There will be 100 questions in total and the time limit will be 90 minutes.

RRB Physical Efficiency Test

It’s compulsory for the candidate to clear the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and the eligibility criteria differ for male and female candidates.

For Male candidates

Candidate should be able to lift and carry 35 kg of weight for the distance of 100 meters in 2 minutes in one go without putting the weight down. Candidate should be able to run for a distance of 1000 meters in 4 minutes and 15 seconds in one go.

For Female candidates

Female candidates should be able to lift and carry 20 kg of weight for a distance of 100 meters in 2 minutes in one chance without putting the weight down. Candidate should be able to run for a distance of 1000 meters in 5 minutes and 40 seconds in one chance.

People suffering from any physical disability will not be allowed to appear for the PET round.