The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the mock test link, travel authority pass and the city intimation officially for RRB JE CBT 2 rescheduled examination on its website. The admit card for RRB JE CBT 2 exam will be released tomorrow i.e. September 15, 2019. Candidates can visit the website to check details on the same.

RRB CBT 2 for the recruitment of Depot Material Superintendent, Junior Engineers, and Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant against CEN 03/2018 will be conducted from September 19, 2019, for all those candidates whose examination was rescheduled.

Earlier, the city intimation was scheduled to be released on September 9, 2019, but it got delayed.

How to download RRB JE CBT 2 city intimation?

To download the RRB JE CBT 2 city intimation, candidates should visit the official website or click on the direct link given below.

Direct link: https://muzaffarpur.rrbonlinereg.in/cbt_exam.html

Steps to download RRB JE CBT 2 city intimation:

After clicking the above link, you’ll be redirected to RRB JE CBT 2 city intimation download page.

Select your city or the RRB region

A login page will appear on the screen

Enter your registration number and D.O.B and click in Login

You’ll get your city intimation

Click on the link given to download your travel pass

Take the print out of your travel pass for further use

The pattern of RRB JE CBT 2 exam:

The candidates will be asked 150 multiple choice questions (MCQ’s) in the exam which will be for the limited duration of 120 minutes. One-third marks of the question will be deducted for each wrong answer.

RRB had announced the result of RRB JE CBT 1 exam last month and the candidates are advised to keep visiting the regional websites of RRB regularly for more details and further instructions.

