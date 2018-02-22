Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has announced the Indian Railways Recruitment Board (RRB) will return the exam fees to the candidates who will appear in the Railway exam 2018. He also added that the increase in fees is due to non-appearance of candidates in the railway recruitment examination. For the general categories, the fee is Rs 500, out of that Rs 400 hundred will be returned by the board after the candidate appears in the exam.

In a presser Rail Minister Piyush Goyal stated that Railway Recruitment Board (RRB 2018) examination fees for exempted categories is Rs 250, which will be refunded later. For the general categories, the fee is Rs 500, out of that Rs 400 hundred will be returned by the board after the candidate appears in the exam. Indian Railways Minister further said that there will be no restrictions or language barriers for the candidate’s to attempt the exam. Candidates will also be allowed to do signature in any language.

For the latest updates and job opportunities candidates can simply log on to the official website of the Indian Railways at www.indianrail.gov.in.

