Railway Recruitment Control Board Junior Engineer result 2019: Railway Recruitment Control Board likely to release the Junior engineering result 2019. Candidates who appeared in the RRB JE exam 2019 and are eagerly waiting for the announcement of the result , for them RRB will soon release the result. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the updates developing on the RRB website.

Meanwhile, RRB also announced the date of RRB JE stage 2 exam which will be held in the last week of August/First week of September 2019. As per the reports, the railway JE result 2019 will be announced in the first or second week of August. Railway Recruitment Board had announced the RRB JE 2019 Final Answer Key on 25 July 2019. However on May 22, 2019, to June 2, 2019, the RRB consulted the JE prelims exam 2019 to recruit around 13538 vacancies all across the railway recruitment board.

Expected Cut-Off for RRB JE 1st Stage CBT 2019 Exam

Category Expected Cut-Off (Out of 100 Marks)

General 60 to 70 Marks

OBC 55 to 65 Marks

SC 45 to 55 Marks

ST 40 to 50 Marks

RRB JE result 2019: How to download

Step1: Click on the link on which candidates had registered for JE recruitment.

RRB Ahmedabad RRB Ajmer RRB Allahabad RRB Bangalore RRB Bhopal RRB Bhubaneshwar RRB Bilaspur RRB Chandigarh RRB Chennai RRB Gorakhpur RRB Guwahati RRB Jammu RRB Kolkata RRB Malda RRB Mumbai RRB Muzaffarpur RRB Patna RRB Ranchi RRB Secunderabad RRB Siliguri RRB Thiruvananthapuram

Step 2: On the home page, click on the RRB JE result link

Step 3: A new web page will appear

Step 4: Camndiets need to fill all the credentials like login with your registration details

Step 5: The result will appear in a PDF format

Step 6: Candidates must download the result or take a hard copy of it

