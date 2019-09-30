Railway recruitment in 2019: Railways of the various region such as Northern Railway, Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (MMRDA), Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), and various others are recruiting for various post. Interested candidates can apply through the official website.

Railway recruitment in 2019: This year railway is giving many opportunities to the aspirants especially in the upcoming month of October. Railways of the various region such as Northern Railway, Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (MMRDA), East Central Railway (ECR), MMRC, Southern Railway, Konkan Railway, Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), North Western Railway (NWR), RITES Limited, South East Central Railway, etc.

It is a very good opportunity for the candidates who wish to apply in railways. Every job has some eligibility criteria and candidates must apply before the last date so that the opportunities do not slip out of the hand. Candidates must keep a check on updates by visiting the official website of the railways.

Railway recruitment in 2019: Available jobs in October

East Central Railway(ECR) is calling applications for Site Inspector and CAD Operator Posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the post through the official website on or before 10 October 2019.



Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (MMRDA) is calling for the applications for Non-Executive Posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the post through the Offline on or before 07 October 2019.



Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRC) has notified for the vacancies for the posts of Deputy General Manager, Assistant General Manager and Other. Interested candidates can apply through the online process from 30 September 2019.

RITES Limited, Gurgaon has notified about the invitation of the applications for the recruitment of Site Inspector and CAD Operator Posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the post through the official website on or before 10 October 2019.

South East Central Railway, Bilaspur invited applications for the recruitment to the posts of Group ‘C’ and Group ‘D’. Process of applications started from 14 September 2019 and will end on 13 October 2019.

Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) has invited applications for the recruitment of Trainee Apprentices under National Apprentice Training Scheme (NATS). Candidates can enroll as Trainee Apprentices under National Apprentice Training on or before 30 November 2019.

Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has released the indicative notification for Apprentice Training for the year 2018-19 (Shortfall). Eligible and interested can apply to NFR recruitment on or before 31 October 2019.

North Western Railway (NWR), Jaipur has issued notifications for the post of Sportspersons. Interested candidates having requisite qualifications in sports can apply through the prescribed format on or before 23 October 2019.

