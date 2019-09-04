Railway Recruitment September 2019: All available positions have certain criteria for eligibility and last dates to apply. This is an excellent opportunity for those who are aspiring their career in the railway sector. Check all the details here

Railway Recruitment September 2019: Northern Railway, Diesel Locomotive Works (DLW) Varanasi, ICF Chennai, Western Railway and South Eastern Railway, Braithwaite & Co. Ltd, South East Central Railway (SECR), North East Frontier Railway (NFR), etc. have invited applications for various posts as per the latest update on September 4, 2019.

It is a great opportunity to work in the railway as well as a government job as this is the opportunity for both freshers and experienced candidates. All available positions have certain criteria for eligibility and last dates to apply. This is an excellent opportunity for those who are aspiring their career in the railway sector.

Railway Recruitment September 2019: Vacancy details

Northern Railway

A total number of vacancies: 118 for Level 1 Multi Tasking Staff for cooking and service purpose.

Integral Coach Factory, Chennai

Applications are invited for sports quota in various sports categories. Interested candidates can apply for the through the given format before 09 September 2019.

South East Central Railway (SECR)

Applications are invited for the post of Trade Apprentice Post. Eligible candidates can apply for the post through the official website on or before 29 August 2019.

North East Frontier Railway (NFR)

North East Frontier Railway (NFR) is conducting walk-in-interview for the recruitment of PRT, TGT, and PGT in Netaji Vidyapith Railway H.S School, Maligaon and Railway H.S. School, Maligaon. The candidates eligible for the post can appear for the interview on August 22 and August 23, 2019.

South Central Railway

Applications are invited for the Sports Quota Posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the post through the Online on or before 26 August 2019.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC)

Applications are invited for the recruitment of Supervisor (Hospitality) on Contract basis for a period of 2 years. The eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 14, 16, 19, 21 & 24 August 2019.

North Central Railway

North Central Railway has invited applications against vacancies for scouts and Guides and Cultural Quota for the year 2019-20. Eligible candidates can apply for the post through the official website on or before 19 August 2019.

Rail Wheel Factory (RWF)

Rail Wheel Factory (RWF) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Sports Person Posts in Level 2 to Level 5. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 27 Aug 2019.

